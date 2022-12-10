Advertise
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who they say scammed a Walmart cashier in Semmes out of $1,800.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told the new cashier that she was part of the store’s human resources department and needed change. Meanwhile, the man kept other cashiers busy, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman got away with $1,800, leaving the cashier with just $125, authorities said. The woman and man then got into two separate white vehicles and left the scene, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or visit www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

---

