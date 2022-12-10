Advertise
River Region United Way to host giving drive for Flatwood community

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way continues to raise funds to help those in the Flatwood community. This Sunday United Way will host a giving drive.

It has been just over one week since an EF-2 Tornado hit the Flatwood community. Two people lost their lives, many residents lost their homes and the community center was destroyed.

“This community has definitely gone through a tragedy, and we want to help them as much as we can,” said Aaleia Freeman, Marketing Manager for the River Region United Way.

The River Region United Way has already raised over $21,000 for immediate and long-term needs for the Flatwood community.

“We have some residents staying in hotels, but due to their house not being livable, we have extended their stay. So those funds are used for that and going towards the community center and other needs,” said Freeman.

This Sunday from 12p.m. to 3p.m., the United Way will host a giving drive at Union Academy Baptist Church, located on 4748 Lower Wetumpka Road.

“No donation is too little. Everything is going back to this community,” said Freeman.

If you are unable to make it out Sunday to the giving drive, you can still give by texting FLATWOOD to 41444 or click here to donate.

The United Way will give 100% of the proceeds to the people in Flatwood.

