Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.(WDJT, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
Multiple Montgomery police vehicles can be seen at the PNC Bank branch location in the 1400...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug...
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball is charged with murder in the shooting death of Darren Stallworth.
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and...
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation

Latest News

Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges
Buffalo mass shooting suspect could plead guilty to federal charges
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes off her feet