USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season.

Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year.

For a list of post offices in your area and their extended hours, if applicable, click here.

