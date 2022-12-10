Advertise
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season.

Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year.

For a list of post offices in your area and their extended hours, if applicable, click here.

