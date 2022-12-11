Advertise
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.

Authorities said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released amid the investigation.

