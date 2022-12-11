Advertise
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

For decades, the congregation has been welcoming guests unto its red brick building along...
For decades, the congregation has been welcoming guests unto its red brick building along Dexter Avenue, but the church originally had much humbler beginnings.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877.

“By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from nearby buildings, nearby construction sites, whatever they could find. They just built it, you know, by hand, using their own skills and the blessing of God.”

For decades, the congregation has been welcoming guests unto its red brick building along Dexter Avenue, but the church originally had much humbler beginnings.

It was founded in a slave trader’s pen, which was where enslaved people were kept before being auctioned off at a fountain down the road, Bennett shared.

“Selling human beings, which is a really sad thing,” he added.

The historic church has an extensive past, but it is perhaps best known for the civil rights hero who once called it home.

“Probably our most famous pastor, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr, who led the organization of the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” Bennett said.

It was a 13-month protest that is now considered the first major campaign of the civil rights movement.

King helped direct the protest from his office in the lower unit of the church.

His congregation still feels connected to him. Bennett was born in 1968, the same year King was shot and killed.

“Once I learned that, you know, I was born in the same year that King was executed, I just, kind of, felt sort of a weight,” he said. “I say a calling on my soul to really follow in his footsteps and continue the work that he started.”

It is a fight for justice he hopes will continue, as he prays for another 145 years of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

