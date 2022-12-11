First Alert: Tracking more rain & storms midweek, followed by a major drop in temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a gloomy Sunday across Central and South Alabama. Clouds have been in abundance with periods of light to moderate rain falling across the area.

Rain will linger through tonight along with cloudy skies sticking around. Patchy fog will again be possible for some. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will both feature mainly cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible to start the week but most will be dry. Highs will remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.

A major cold front rolls into the area midweek. The front will increase rain and storm chances as we push into Wednesday.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible, but most will contend with moderate to heavy rain along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain above average in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Behind the front we dry out and a blast of cold air arrives. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s Thursday under clearing skies. Lows Thursday night are back into the 30s with clear skies expected.

First Alert for Next Friday, as it is looking down right frigid. Skies will be sunny but afternoon highs will be cold, only warming into the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy winds.

The weekend ahead will also remain chilly. Highs will warm around 50 degrees Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. Overnight Saturday we will see temperatures in the 30s and highs on Sunday only top out in the 40s and 50s.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a cold rain moving into the area during the latter half of the weekend ahead, something we will watch closely as we move towards next Sunday.

