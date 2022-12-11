Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado.

“We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money that goes into to this account is going to go right back into this community,” said Jannah Bailey, CEO and President of River Region United Way.

Going into the fundraiser, the United Way had already raised over $20,000, which have paid for temporary housing and utilities. With Sunday’s fundraiser, officials said more than $67,000 had been raised.

Pastor Marcus Boyd, of the Flatwood community church, says he’s grateful for how generous people have been and he hopes they will be able to help these families.

“Man can do some things, but God can do all things,” Boyd said. “So, when we put trust in him and allow him to work this situation out, it’s going to come out to be a good situation.

While people donated clothes and money, Spire Natural Gas fed donors and Flatwood families.

Bailey says people in Flatwood are solely relying on these funds with damages not being covered by FEMA.

If you would like to donate to help rebuild Flatwood, click here.

