Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the "Rosetta Stone."(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

