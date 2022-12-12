Advertise
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday

Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Juvenile accidently shoots self.(WAFF 48)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.

The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

More than $67K raised for Flatwood storm victims
1 dead, others injured in separate weekend shootings
