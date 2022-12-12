3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said a juvenile male was later found at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities determined his injury stemmed from the downtown incident.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

