3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community.

Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.

When Rotary Vice President Wes Littlefield spoke to Moore’s mom, he was amazed at how truly inspiring the boy is. The child who was killed in Flatwood, Ced’Darius Tell, was actually a 2nd grader at Moore’s school.

Terecko Moore's essay.
Terecko Moore's essay.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Rotary Club presented Moore with a check Monday during a meeting at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery. Moore’s generosity prompted the rotary’s board to also make a donation to tornado relief efforts.

In addition to Moore’s earnings from the essay content, the Rotary Club also presented a $250 check to his teacher to buy school supplies for her classroom. Moore and his classmates also get a pizza party!

The River Region United Way continues to raise money to support relief efforts in the Flatwood community. As of Monday, more than fund stood at $67,000. You can still give by texting FLATWOOD to 41444 or click here to donate.

