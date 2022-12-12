Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.

“She said this was the second best Christmas because, you know, you can’t top Disney but this is definitely the second best Christmas gift,” said her mom Candace Cromer.

Just a few months ago, in September, she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. It’s a rare condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Candace describes it as similar to cancer, but not quite cancer.

Every week, Sophie gets a platelet transfusion and every other week, a red blood cell transfusion.

“Without the help and support, we could go to dark places but with all the support and love form everybody, it gives us a good outlook and optimism and hope for the best outcome,” said her dad Adam Cromer.

By a miracle and Be The Match, Sophie was matched with several a bone marrow donors. Her transplant is set for January 20th.

“There’s a few families in our community that have had children that have had aplastic anemia so they’re kind of walking with us through it,” said Adam.

The big surprise was held by Heidi’s Kids with help from Southeast Construction Partners and Line of Fire in Moody. Michael Mangina with nonprofit Heidi’s Kids says they were grateful to see such a big smile on Sophie’s face.

“We’re just so happy that everybody was able to come together and make this day so bright for this great little 6-year-old,” he said. “She’s got a big year ahead.”

Adam says Sophie will remain in the hospital for a couple months following her transplant.

The family is asking for those who can, to donate blood or platelets for all the other kids and people who might need them because those donations really can help save lives. You can also sign up to be a bone marrow donor on BeTheMatch.com.

You can follow along with Sophie’s journey on the Facebook page SophLove.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
Man killed in Pine Level house fire
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

Latest News

More than $67K raised for Flatwood storm victims
More than $67K raised for Flatwood storm victims
1 dead, others injured in separate weekend shootings
1 dead, others injured in separate weekend shootings
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash