Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats.

Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer by police who said the women had ignored prior warnings not to feed animals.

The women were charged with misdemeanor counts including criminal trespassing. They were arrested on public property.

A defense attorney for one of the women, Terry Luck, said the women were attempting to trap the stray cats so they could be spayed or neutered. He said the city had plenty of options besides having them arrested.

Their trial is scheduled for Tuesday morning in municipal court.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
Man killed in Pine Level house fire

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14