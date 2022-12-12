Auburn basketball’s perfect season snapped with 82-73 loss to Memphis

ATLANTA (WSFA) - The No. 11 Auburn men’s basketball team saw their perfect season come to an end Saturday when they fell to Memphis Saturday night in Atlanta. The 82-73 loss brings the Tigers to 8-1 as the season continues.

“Memphis did a great job tonight,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It’s the first time that defense didn’t carry the day for us. They were more ready to play than we were and that’s on me.”

Auburn’s K. D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 14 points but Memphis controlled the action close to the basket, outrebounding the Tigers 43-32 and outscoring them 50-24 in the paint.

Auburn trailed by 15 points but was able to trim the deficit to within eight late in the game. The Tigers couldn’t couldn’t get any closer, though.

The 8-0 start to the season tied the fifth-best start in program history next to an 8-0 start in 1962-63, Auburn Athletics said. It was the first win for Memphis in the 3-game all-time series dating back to 1953.

The Tigers are preparing to host Georgia State on Wednesday before heading to the West Coast to battle Southern Cal and Washington.

