Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

File photo of Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday.

Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to the Tide as the two teams battle to quadruple overtime before the Tide came up victorious 103-101.

The wins mean Bama is now the first team in more than a half century to knock off two No. 1s before January, according to UA Athletics. The last time that happened was for Duke in 1965.

“We kept clawing away until we finally took the lead and then we were able to pull away down the stretch,” said head coach Nate Oates. “That’s a tough team. You have to give Houston a ton of credit. They give you everything you can handle. They had our offense looking like a disaster for most of the game and that’s total credit to them.”

With the win over Houston, the Tide climbs to No. 4, its highest AP ranking in 15 years.

The Tide hosts Memphis on Tuesday.

