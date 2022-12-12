Advertise
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday

Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Juvenile accidently shoots self.(WAFF 48)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the 12-year-old male died from his injuries. The shooting is believed to be accidental and no charges are expected.

The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD.

The young boy attended Challenger Middle School, the principal released the following statement after his death:

Dear CMS families and staff members,

We are deeply saddened to inform you that an eighth-grade student passed away over the weekend. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the student’s family, friends, and everyone impacted. We ask everyone for their understanding in respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

We are committed to providing support to students, teachers, and staff members. Counselors were on-scene at out school today to speak with any students and staff members in need, and we will continue to make staff members available for anyone who may need someone to speak with about this.

Please contact any of our school counselors if you are in need of any assistance discussing grief or loss with your child, and we invite you to contact our school administration if we can help in any way.

Very respectfully,

Bo Coln, Challengers Middle Principal

