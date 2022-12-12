Advertise
Hyundai plant donates toys, 111 bikes gathered by team members

Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant held their 18th annual toy drive to give kids of the River Region a brighter Christmas.
Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant held their 18th annual toy drive to give kids of the River Region a brighter Christmas.(Source: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Team members at Hyundai’s Montgomery plant held their 18th annual toy and bicycle drive to make the holidays brighter for kids in the River Region.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members gathered the toys and bikes with 2022′s proceeds going to benefit the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and the Montgomery Housing Authority.

Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant collected dozens of toys to be given to Toys for Tots.
Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant collected dozens of toys to be given to Toys for Tots.(Source: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)

HMMA’s toy drive has been underway since November. Overall, 111 bikes and dozens of toys were collected from team members across the plant.

The donated toys, 56 bicycles and more than $1,200 in raised funds went to the Toys for Tots campaign. HMMA says this is the 13th straight year it has focused on gather bikes for Toys for Toys, collecting more than 3,800 during those years!

The Montgomery Housing Authority was given the remaining 55 donated bikes.

Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant collected 111 bikes to be given to the Montgomery...
Team members at Hyundai's Montgomery plant collected 111 bikes to be given to the Montgomery Housing Authority and Toys for Tots.(Source: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama)

