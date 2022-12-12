Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April

Advertise
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Area April 22
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pop superstar Janet Jackson is back on tour and she’ll stopping in Birmingham in 2023.

The “Together Again” tour will bring Ms. Jackson and special guest Ludacris to Legacy Area on Saturday, April 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. on TICKETMASTER.com

