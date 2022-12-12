Advertise
Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery.

With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken.

Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx, Party City and Popeyes in the Twin Oaks Center. It will fill a long-vacant space that was previously home to several eateries including Hooters and WOW Wings Sports Café.

The chain’s website touts a “best tasting chicken sandwich,” which was developed from a secret recipe. The menu also includes chicken fingers and chicken & waffles.

It appears this will be the first Alabama location for Hangry Joe’s as their website lists current restaurants in Maryland, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

A representative for the establishment said at the council meeting that he expected the restaurant to open in about three weeks but added that it could take longer.

