Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery.

With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, it will join retailers including T.J. Maxx, Party City and Popeyes in the Twin Oaks Center.

The new restaurant will fill a long-vacant space that was previously home to several eateries including Hooters and WOW Wings Sports Café.

The chain’s website claims to offer the “best tasting chicken sandwich” developed from a secret recipe. The menu also includes chicken fingers and chicken & waffles.

It appears this will be the Hangry Joe’s first Alabama location as the website lists current restaurants in Maryland, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

A representative for the establishment said at the council meeting that he expected the restaurant to open in about three weeks, but added that it could take longer.

