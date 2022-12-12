Strong system arriving for the middle of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dreary weather will be with us for the next few days. This will be followed by a strong storm system Wednesday - Wednesday night and much colder air by the end of the week.

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible Tuesday, Wednesday and again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Not a whole lot is in the forecast today or tomorrow aside from the gray skies. Highs today will be in the middle 60s and highs tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler. There will be morning fog today and an increase in wind speeds for tomorrow. That’s about it for the next 48 hours.

A potent system will then affect the state Wednesday and Wednesday night as a cold front swings through. This will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall. It will also be breezy to windy Wednesday and Wednesday night outside of any rain or storms. Gusts of 20-30 mph will occur pretty consistently.

Rain totals this week will be 1-3" with some flooding possible Wednesday evening and night. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain will go up Wednesday morning as the system edges closer to Alabama. Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms are then expected throughout the day. Coverage should maximize Wednesday evening and night before all rain ends by 7 a.m. Thursday. That evening and overnight period is also when the risk of heavy rain and severe weather will exist.

Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ will occur. Those who get the totals closer to 3″ could have some flooding issues. Given the current state of the ground there shouldn’t be any major flooding. Still, some problem spots are very possible with this system.

The risk of severe weather exists Wednesday and Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The severe weather threat will not be as widespread. Only the southern half of the area has a risk of severe thunderstorms with this system. That’s just where the ingredients supportive of severe weather will be. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the main risks aside from flooding. The farther south you go from Montgomery, the higher the risk of a severe storm.

The rain and clouds depart quickly Thursday morning and plenty of sunshine will follow. Highs will make it into the lower 60s with a slight breeze around 10-15 mph. Thursday will be the transition day as much, much colder air funnels into Alabama by Thursday night.

A lot is going on this week with rain, storms, a severe risk, wind, and much colder air. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures Friday and this weekend will be near or just above 50 degrees. Some may not even get to 50 degrees on Sunday as more clouds push into Central Alabama. It will be a shock to the system given the unseasonably warm December we’ve enjoyed thus far.

Overnight lows, as you’d expect, will drop quite a bit as well. Upper 30s will greet you Friday morning, with lower and middle 30s for the weekend. This brings the return of frosty nights assuming the winds are light enough and the sky is clear enough.

Unlike most cold snaps in Alabama, this one has the makings of lasting for a long time. There are some solid indications among the forecast models that below average temperatures will be with us through at least Christmas!

