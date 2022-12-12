Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
Man killed in Pine Level house fire

Latest News

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Supreme Court for more time to carry out an execution...
Ivey asks Alabama Supreme Court to change rule affecting execution protocol
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested