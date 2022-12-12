Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians.

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.

“I feel like music is a thing where everybody can connect and feel free,” White said.

White knows firsthand the impact music can have on a child’s life. The recent Alabama State University graduate majored in music education and was a drum major at ASU.

“Drum major 2017 and 2018,” White said.

Now, he’s marching through the halls at Tuskegee, guiding a group of young students. He said he doesn’t expect them to be trained musicians. But he hopes music will serve as an outlet for creativity.

“As long I see that they’re happy with what they’re doing and want to continue what they’re doing to the middle school level, that’s good enough for me,” White added.

His third year in and many performances later, White said he enjoys instructing and marching alongside his students.

“All my band students have a special place in my heart, whether I taught them this year or last year. They all work hard and they’re all passionate about what they do,” White said.

It’s this passion that keeps White leading this band into harmony and that’s what makes him a true class act.

