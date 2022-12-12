Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say there were 16 victims from the accident. Two are in critical condition, the youngest is a 5-year-old boy. A man who was a suspected driver in the crash is in custody.

The accident happened when a Dodge Charger was doing “donuts” in the middle of John Rogers Drive and a Nissan 350 Z was separately drag racing and collided with the Dodge Charger hitting the victims.

Irondale Police and Fire Departments, Trussville and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments helped take patients to area hospitals.

Police say criminal charges could be coming.


embed a google map

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
Man killed in Pine Level house fire

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Area April 22
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk