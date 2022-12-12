UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say there were 16 victims from the accident. Two are in critical condition, the youngest is a 5-year-old boy. A man who was a suspected driver in the crash is in custody.

The accident happened when a Dodge Charger was doing “donuts” in the middle of John Rogers Drive and a Nissan 350 Z was separately drag racing and collided with the Dodge Charger hitting the victims.

Irondale Police and Fire Departments, Trussville and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments helped take patients to area hospitals.

Police say criminal charges could be coming.

