1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into...
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the death of a woman being booked into the jail Friday.(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. on Tankersley Road.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.

