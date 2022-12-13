1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. on Tankersley Road.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.

