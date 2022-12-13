Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA

USDA Agriculture Secretary visits Tuskegee
USDA Agriculture Secretary visits Tuskegee(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Tuskegee Monday to announce a new investment to help farmers and foresters around the country better address climate change.

The USDA is investing $325 million into 71 projects. These projects are intended to produce climate-smart commodities, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart production, and provide meaningful benefits to producers, including small and underserved producers.

The announcement was made at Tuskegee University, where Vilsack reviewed two projects at the university that received funding from the department. Those projects focused on pasture improvement and sustainable grazing management.

“The ability to go into the lab and basically see the work that’s being done testing certain combinations to determine what produces the least amount of methane is pretty amazing,” said Vilsack.

Other than the projects’ ability to reduce methane - an element that contributes to climate change - Vilsack was impressed by the partnerships the university made to come up with the findings.

“I think it has tremendous unifying capacity, especially at a time in this country where there is so much division,” said Vilsack.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken will be located in the Twin Oaks Center on the Eastern Boulevard.
Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
As the days shorten in the winter months, the National Institute of Mental Health warns of...
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting