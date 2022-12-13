2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Tuskegee Monday to announce a new investment to help farmers and foresters around the country better address climate change.

The USDA is investing $325 million into 71 projects. These projects are intended to produce climate-smart commodities, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart production, and provide meaningful benefits to producers, including small and underserved producers.

The announcement was made at Tuskegee University, where Vilsack reviewed two projects at the university that received funding from the department. Those projects focused on pasture improvement and sustainable grazing management.

“The ability to go into the lab and basically see the work that’s being done testing certain combinations to determine what produces the least amount of methane is pretty amazing,” said Vilsack.

Other than the projects’ ability to reduce methane - an element that contributes to climate change - Vilsack was impressed by the partnerships the university made to come up with the findings.

“I think it has tremendous unifying capacity, especially at a time in this country where there is so much division,” said Vilsack.

