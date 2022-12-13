Cleveland Ave YMCA to break ground on multipurpose sports field

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cleveland Avenue YMCA is breaking ground Tuesday on what will be new fields to serve a number of needs.

What was once filled with blighted homes that had become a dumping ground will turn into multi-purpose athletic fields, giving children in this area a place for community and positive and safe opportunities.

A big part of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s mission is to provide a safe place for kids to learn and grow. That’s where this space across the street from the Cleveland Ave Y comes into play. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery bought this property, and the City of Montgomery helped clear the land. At the multi-purpose athletic field, children and families will be able to enjoy youth soccer, youth football, t-ball, field days, youth programs, church partnerships, and even family reunions at this facility.

The Y will spend about $2 million dollars to build the field, shade structures, a concession stand and permanent parking. The building process will be done in phases, the first phase costing about $600,000. This project is possible from friends and donors from the community who believe in our mission and in making the Historic Cleveland Ave YMCA area a better place for years to come.

Financial assistance is made available to any individual or family who wants to participate in a YMCA program or activity but cannot afford the fee. To support that mission and/or help complete the multi-purpose fields at Cleveland Ave YMCA, donate at ymcamontgomery.org.

