First Alert: Strong midweek system will be followed by much colder air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dreary weather will be with us today; it will be very similar to what we saw yesterday with a few morning showers and pockets of drizzle. This will be followed by a strong storm system for tomorrow and tomorrow night, and then much colder air by the end of the week.

Not a whole lot is in the forecast today aside from the mainly gray skies. Highs today will be in the lower to middle 60s. There will be an increase in wind speeds to 10-20 mph as the day goes on.

Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is possible Wednesday-Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

A potent system will then affect the state tomorrow and tomorrow night as a cold front swings through. This will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather and excessive rainfall. It will also be breezy outside of any rain or storms through Wednesday night as gusts of 20-30 mph will occur at times. We recommend securing any loose lawn or holiday decorations you may have outside today!

Regarding the chance of rain, it will go up tomorrow morning as the system edges closer to Alabama. Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms are then expected for the late morning and afternoon hours. Coverage should maximize later tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night before all rain ends by 6 a.m. Thursday. That late afternoon through overnight period is also when the risk of heavy rainfall and severe weather will be highest.

Severe weather is possible Wednesday-Wednesday night, especially the farther south and west you are. (WSFA 12 News)

Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ will occur. Some totals of 2-3″ will be possible, and those who get the totals closer to 3″ could have some flooding issues. Given the current state of the ground there shouldn’t be widespread major flooding. Still, some high water and flooding issues are expected with this system.

The severe weather threat will also not be widespread. This will not be an outbreak of severe weather in Alabama. However, there is a legitimate risk of severe thunderstorms with this system for much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. That is especially true for the southern half or so of the area; that’s just where the ingredients supportive of severe weather will be most prominent. Damaging wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes are the main risks aside from flooding.

The rain and clouds depart quickly early Thursday morning and an entirely sunny sky will follow. Highs will make it into the lower 60s with a breeze around 10-15 mph. Thursday will be the transition day as much, much colder air funnels into Alabama by Thursday night.

Rain and storms are likely Wednesday-Wednesday night with a risk for heavy rain and severe weather. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures Friday and this weekend will be in the lower and middle 50s even with plenty of sun. Some may barely get above 50 degrees come Monday as more clouds and a chance of showers enter the forecast. Highs in the 50s will undoubtedly be a shock to the system given the unseasonably warm December we’ve enjoyed thus far.

Overnight lows, as you’d expect, will drop quite a bit as well. Upper 30s will greet you Friday morning, with lower and middle 30s for the weekend and early next week. This brings the return of frosty nights assuming the winds are light enough and the sky is clear enough.

Unlike most cold snaps in Alabama, this one has the makings of lasting for a long time. There are some solid indications among the forecast models that below average temperatures will be with us through at least Christmas!

