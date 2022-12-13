Advertise
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in...
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons gestures towards a door at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y, Aug. 9, 1950. Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” team, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Ambler, Pa. He was 93.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93.

His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.

One of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, the lefty posted a record of 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games (263 starts) in 13 seasons with the team.

Simmons tied for the major league lead with six shutouts in 1952 and had a career-best 21 complete games in 1954. He ranks fifth in team history in wins and innings (1,939 2/3), sixth in games started, tied for sixth in shutouts and ninth in strikeouts (1,052). He was selected to three All-Star teams with the Phillies in 1952-53 and 1957. He started the 1952 and 1957 All-Star Games.

A member of the pennant-winning “Whiz Kids” team, Simmons missed part of the 1950 season, including the World Series, serving in the National Guard during the Korean War. He also missed the entire 1951 season while fulfilling his military commitment.

The 1950 Whiz Kids were swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Simmons went 193-183 with 163 complete games, 36 shutouts and a 3.54 ERA in 569 career appearances (462 starts) over 20 big league seasons with four teams. He won a World Series in 1964 with the Cardinals.

He was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 1993.

Simmons is survived by his two sons, Timothy and Thomas, and daughter, Susan. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy, in 2012.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

