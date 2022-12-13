Advertise
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach

FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance, as confirmed by an MSU official on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The third-year coach’s annual base salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tributes are pouring in for Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, who passed away on the morning of December 13.

“Mississippi has lost a great Coach,” Gov. Tate Reeves wrote. “College football lost an innovator. A lot of young men lost their mentor. Fans lost a content superstar. And many of us lost a friend. I’m heartbroken.”

Leach was in his third season at Mississippi State University, and had just led the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to their first Egg Bowl victory during his tenure. The Bulldogs were rewarded for their strong season with an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers thanked his late coach for giving him a chance as a 17-year-old. “From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget anything you taught me and the relationship we had,” he said on Twitter. “I will see you again someday coach.”

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he enjoyed getting to know the coach, who prior to coming to Mississippi State spent 8 seasons with Washington State and 10 seasons at Texas Tech.

“I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it,” Saban wrote in a statement posted on Alabama Football’s Twitter account. “His teams were well coached and extremely challenging to defend.”

During his career, the air-raid innovator won multiple coach of the year honors and led the Washington State Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders to division titles. He became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history.

CNBC sports reporter Darren Rovell noted that despite his success on the field, Leach never played college ball.

Leach graduated with honors from BYU and earned his juris doctorate from Pepperdine University, according to hailstate.com. Afterward, he earned a master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy, which was founded in 1972 specifically to train coaches, managers, and other sports personnel.

Law degree aside, Leach also was a New York Times best-selling author, according to his Twitter Bio, and had his own IMDB page. His screen credits include an episode of Friday Night Lights.

Pinned to the top of Leach’s page was a quote from Sun Tzu, which he said summed up the “air raid offense philosophy.”

“If he (the enemy) is superior in strength, evade him. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where his is unprepared. appear where you are not expected.”

“Got to have a few beers with Mike Leach one evening several years ago and wanted to spend more time ever since,” racing superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr., wrote on Twitter. “Such a cool, cool dude.”

Coach Deion Sanders perhaps summed up many of the tributes best. “God bless the Leach family, friends, loved ones, team, coaches, students and staff. Everyone he met he had a lasting impression on. [There] wasn’t a time that called for wisdom that he didn’t respond with reason. He was a truly IMPACTFUL person.”

