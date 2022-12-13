Montgomery Chamber marks 150th annual meeting as 2022 booms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 150th annual meeting Monday with more than 700 businesses and elected leaders coming together for the historic event.

“While we are commemorating the 150th anniversary as certainly a milestone for the Chamber, the real focus today is about this year’s record activity, and the momentum moving forward,” said Anna Buckalew, Chamber President & CEO. “There is a vision for Montgomery and the capital region that sets a faster pace and bolder expectation for progress.”

The chamber’s meeting offered highlights of Montgomery’s biggest year ever for capital investment. There were job announcements, growth in the military’s mission in the River Region, innovation and entrepreneurship with the new Lab on Dexter. The city has seen a tourism resurgence and there’s excitement building for the new Maxwell Gateway, which includes world-class Montgomery Whitewater and a new entrance into the capital city and Maxwell AFB.

“With a laser focus centered around very intentional, strategic priorities, along with this powerful network of partners, we celebrated unprecedented economic growth, new investment and world-wide interest to Montgomery that includes more than $1.7 billion announced in capital investment, and I am extremely optimistic about 2023,” said Cedric Campbell, the 2022 Chamber Chairman of the Board.

Ulysses Lee “Junior” Bridgeman was the keynote speaker for the annual meeting. Bridgeman, founding partner of Manna Capital Partners, recently made news for his latest project, a $600 million “beverage park” that will create 280 full-time jobs.

“Montgomery stood out from every other community we worked with,” Bridgemen said. “The leadership here, the commitment of your team, the passion about this place, and your partnership, is truly genuine.”

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce lists a number of big milestones for 2022, including:

23 major projects totaling $1.7 billion in capital investment and 1,500+ announced new jobs including:

FedEx Announces a $52 million expansion

Premier Tech announces a new $32 million facility

Hyundai expands with $300 Million electric vehicle investment

MANNA Beverages & Ventures announces investment for new $600 million facility

Hyundai Mobis announces $200 million expansion with electric vehicle battery plant

Diageo North America announces a new $400 million facility

The F-35 Red Tails for the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard are on schedule for arrival in 2023, with $100 Million in military construction fully funded.

The Lab on Dexter entrepreneurial hub on historic Dexter Avenue located at the intersection of tech and social innovation celebrates 1-year and sparks minority and small business growth.

An elevated tourism experience and resurgence in travelers to the capital city continues to be an economic engine for Montgomery and Central Alabama.

1,000,000+ hotel room nights sold; 600 new hotel rooms under construction; $6 million+ in media exposure and more than 1.6 million impressions in tourism marketing

Curated DE&I and social justice experiences for the Big Life Series representing the Big 10, PAC 12 and ACC Athletic Conferences with $2 million in economic impact.

The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyber Conference (DAFITC) returned with 5,000+ registrants, totaling more than 6,000 room nights and $7 million economic impact, bringing global Air, Space and tech leaders to Montgomery.

Launched a block-by-block comprehensive plan to activate and transform downtown as a catalyst for quality of life, tourism, talent recruitment, and economic growth.

Announced the $65 Million Inland Port in partnership with the Alabama Port Authority, the centerpiece of Montgomery’s logistics strategy and revitalization of the I-65 corridor.

Revealed plans for the Maxwell Gateway – a dynamic new entrance to Alabama’s Capital City that highlights the Alabama River and includes corridor redevelopment, bike and walking trails, and the internationally acclaimed Montgomery Whitewater recreation and outdoor conservation district.

Montgomery Whitewater will open Summer 2023, with international competitive trainings and events already scheduled

