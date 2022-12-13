Prattville Christian girls basketball working toward three-peat

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Christian girls basketball head coach Jason Roberson is in his 21st year with the school, and in his words, he’s having a lot of fun.

“I always said to myself, (if) I’m not getting excited about the upcoming seasons, that’s when it’s time to give it up. But I just love it. I love coaching basketball,” he said.

It’s likely a lot easier to love coaching when you’ve got the back-to-back Class 3A champs on your side, and off to an 11-1 start in a quest for a three-peat, something only eight girls teams have done in state history previously. A team that’s experienced a ton of wins over the last three years, they’re not surprised by the start.

“It’s been really fun and exciting coming off of our second state championship,” said Prattville Christian junior guard Avery Rogers. “We kind play to a certain standard now where we want to be successful in every game that we play.”

The defending champs are facing difficult challenges this year. They step into a new classification this year, moving up to Class 4A from 3A, and will do so without one of their best players of the past few years in Ella Jane Connell.

“We’ve all just tried to be there for each other. I have to step up in different areas and really just coming together as a team,” said Rogers.

Rogers isn’t alone in taking on a new role. Senior forward Hannah Jones is tasked with the same challenge as well.

“I guess being more vocal. Last year Ella Jane was there being more vocal, so this year I guess stepping up and try to encourage everybody in times of need and things like that,” she said.

Jones confirmed and agreed with her head coach in saying the hot start is no surprise to this team. The Panthers are currently on an 11-game winning streak after losing the opener to Trinity, a forgivable loss, according to Rogers and Roberson.

“Well first thing (Roberson) told us was that there was no pressure to go undefeated this year. Cause last year that was, honestly, kind of an unrealistic goal for us and so that was just the pressure lifted off our shoulders.”

“Last year we had won our first 31 games, I think, and it was a little stress, a little pressure, like for the ladies to keep it going,” said Roberson.

Jones sees the loss totally differently - as motivation - she says. But no matter what, the team continues to work hard every day knowing they are the hunted.

“I want them to understand that there’s a lot of teams that are capable of beating us, and they want nothing more than to beat us because we’ve won the last two state championships, so we got to come out with an edge and with a little more focus. and we have lately,” said Roberson.

