Rehobeth names new head football coach

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- A homecoming of sorts for Toby Greene.

Greene has been named the head coach of the Rehobeth Rebels football program.

He has spent the last two seasons as Northside Methodist Academy’s football coach and led the team to a 4-6 record in the team’s first year in the AHSAA in 2022.

Greene is returning to the school where he started his head coaching career for the 2023 season.

He was the head man at Rehobeth from 1999-2001 where he compiled a 16-16 record.

He had a brief stint at Muscle Shoals before returning to the Wiregrass to coach the Geneva County Bulldogs where he went 15-16 in three seasons.

He then spent nine seasons at Cottonwood where he went 60-39 including a pair of 12-1 seasons from 2007 to 2015.

He has also had single season stints with Florala and Headland.

Greene’s overall record is 111-111.

