Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness.

“It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”

As the days shorten in the winter months, the National Institute of Mental Health warns of seasonal affective disorder. It is a type of depression that can result in oversleeping, social withdraw, weight gain, low energy or even thoughts of death or suicide.

“Sometimes they won’t go to anybody and tell anybody these feelings, and it’s very necessary at that time to reach out,” White said.

Mental health professionals at Carastar Health want to fight the stigma surrounding getting help. They have a crisis center with staff available 24 hours a day. Walk-ins are accepted and it is completely confidential.

“We just encourage anyone who is in need of any type of help, any type of suicidal thoughts or ideations that they’re having, any problems with family members, anything with children, we have a children’s services here,” said Erica Barnett, associate clinical director at Carastar Health.

Carastar serves four counties in central Alabama, including Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore and Lowndes.

Help is available across the state. Individuals can call or text the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to speak with trained counselors that can connect you to nearby resources. 988 is national hotline. In October alone, more than 400,000 people who reached out for help were put in contact with a crisis center.

Individuals who notice a family member, friend or co-worker in crisis are urged to check in on them and see if they may need professional help.

