State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has since shed some light on the reason for the situation at the CJD building, which houses multiple state agencies including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, Alabama Department of Public Safety and Alabama Department of Corrections.

The building, and surrounding streets remained blocked until approximately 2:30 p.m. as the ADOC worked through its safety protocols, ultimately determining a “suspicious letter” contained a “powdery substance that turned out to be a harmless cellulose powder.”

Officers, as well as fire and paramedics could be seen along South Ripley Street. Individuals in hazmat suits were also seen carrying items in and out of the building, and several people were seen walking through water sprayed by firefighters.

ADOC said the Montgomery Fire Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the FBI, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded and that the National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear unit was “instrumental in identifying the powder.”

It’s unclear who sent the powdery letter or for what motive, but an ADOC spokesperson confirmed “cooperative state and federal investigations [are] ongoing.”

The CJD building was not the only facility in downtown Montgomery affected by incidents Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.

It’s unclear if those incidents are connected. A spokesperson for ALEA referred all questions to the FBI, which is now the lead investigative agency. The FBI has not yet released any statements on the investigation.

Tuesday’s incidents downtown coincided with multiple hoax calls around the state that indicated an active shooter incident was happening at an area school. Law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions rapidly responded to each call, but none turned out to be legitimate. It’s unclear if the calls and downtown incidents are connected.

