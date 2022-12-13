Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of Cotton Street. A motive was not immediately clear.

Humphrey Jr. was identified as a suspect, take into custody by the United States Marshals Taskforce on Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

