Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway incident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed this morning in a railway accident in Bessemer according to officials.

It happened just before 1 am on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue.

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident (wbrc)

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident (wbrc)

Bessemer police say a train conductor trainee was killed. They say it appears two trains passed around the same time. A long metal object could be seen sticking out of the front of the train cab.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Norfolk Southern is grieving the loss of a member of our team today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time, and we are working to provide grief counsellors to his colleagues at our nearby facilities. An investigation is underway and company leadership is on-site to provide support.”

Bessemer Police and Investigators from Norfolk Southern are at the scene.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.