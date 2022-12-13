Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway incident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed this morning in a railway accident in Bessemer according to officials.

It happened just before 1 am on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue.

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident(wbrc)
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident(wbrc)

Bessemer police say a train conductor trainee was killed. They say it appears two trains passed around the same time. A long metal object could be seen sticking out of the front of the train cab.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Norfolk Southern is grieving the loss of a member of our team today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time, and we are working to provide grief counsellors to his colleagues at our nearby facilities. An investigation is underway and company leadership is on-site to provide support.”

Bessemer Police and Investigators from Norfolk Southern are at the scene.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to become garden-style apartments
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
First Alert for strong storms Wednesday night
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
File image
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Cleveland Avenue YMCA to create multi-purpose fields.
Cleveland Ave YMCA to break ground on multipurpose sports field
USDA Agriculture Secretary visits Tuskegee
2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA
As the days shorten in the winter months, the National Institute of Mental Health warns of...
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’