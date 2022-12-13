Advertise
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning.

Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Viewer video showed the van already engulfed in flames.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire or if there were any injuries.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has not yet responded to requests for more information.

