Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.

A witness, who asked to not be identified him by name, said he and his wife woke up to the sound of gunfire while in their hotel room at the DoubleTree.

“All we heard was just a loud volley of gunfire. And there were two volleys of gunfire. It didn’t really sound like it was automatic, but it sounded like somebody was really pulling the trigger awful fast,” said the witness. “As soon as we heard gunfire, I woke up and I started rolling over towards the floor, and I grabbed my wife and I pulled her down with me on the floor. It sounds like we may have handled that very well, but we’re nervous wrecks right now.”

He shared photos of the scene outside his room. The pictures show bullet casings on the ground and blood on the carpet and walls.

“We feel like we were definitely in God’s hands in a very close call. We’re praying for all those people that were there. We’re concerned about everybody that was affected by this,” said the witness

This is not the first time the family has experienced a terrifying incident. He was running the Boston Marathon the year of the bombings there. His wife was in the crowd.

The couple say they do not feel safe returning to Montgomery right now even though they have family living here.

Montgomery police say the three people hurt are still recovering in the hospital. As for those responsible for the shooting, MPD says detective are following leads. They are asking anyone with additional information to call 911 or 215-STOP.

MPD confirmed they are in discussions about additional security measures.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the DoubleTree hotel, and they declined to comment at this time.

