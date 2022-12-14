Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence

Vincent Oliver, Jr. would be freed no later than his 21st birthday if convicted of shooting 21-year-old Jasmine Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells almost simultaneously.
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long.

A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.

14-year-old Vincent Oliver, Jr. would be freed no later than his 21st birthday though, per police, he gunned down 21-year-old Jasmine Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells almost simultaneously.

Because of his age, Oliver is charged in juvenile court and his case shielded from public view but that could change.

Alabama law allows the transfer of cases involving suspects 14 and older to adult court, providing a prosecuting attorney requests the move and a judge approves it after reviewing a pretrial report.

Because of juvenile privacy laws, District Attorney Pat Jones is unable to comment.

However, several people familiar with the process but who spoke strictly on background believe Jones will pursue a move to adult court and the judge would likely concur.

But there are no guarantees.

Also a juvenile case, Ralph Perez Coleman was released before he turned 21 last year after serving time for the 2016 shooting of Dothan resident William “Phatso” Hawkins.

Acquaintances with firsthand knowledge confirmed that information to WTVY News 4 after police arrested Coleman in May on an adult rape charge.

His trial on that allegation is pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
Sonesta ES Suites will be transitioning from a hotel to garden-style apartments.
Montgomery hotel to become garden-style apartments
First Alert for strong storms Wednesday night
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Latest News

It has been two weeks since a deadly EF-2 tornado hit the area.
Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
(Source: MGN)
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats