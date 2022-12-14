2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm the nature of that injury. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

