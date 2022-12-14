Auburn names new offensive, defensive coordinators

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers have named new offensive and defensive coordinators. Philip Montgomery will become the OC and quarterbacks coach while Ron Roberts becomes the new DC.

Montgomery is a 20-year coaching veteran at the collegiate level. During his tenure as the head coach at Tulsa he led the program to four bowls games, a 10-3 record in 2016, back to back bowl appearances in 2020 and 2021. He also coached 44 all-conference players and three All-Americans. Prior to taking the head coaching job at Tulsa, Montgomery spent seven seasons with Baylor University. His final four seasons with Baylor he served as the offensive coordinator. During that period, the Bears posted 10 or more wins in his final three seasons at the school.

“I have been fortunate to work with several great offensive coaches in my career and can’t wait to work with another in Coach Freeze,” Montgomery said. “We want to bring an exciting, up-tempo offense back to Auburn. This is a tremendous football school with a history of some of the greatest talents to play the game. Our goal is to add to that tradition and help restore Auburn football to a championship caliber level.”

Throughout his coaching career Montgomery has coached many award winning players including 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Conference USA MVP Kevin Kolb, and Big 12 Player of the Year Bryce Petty.

“Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”

Roberts brings 31 years of coaching experience, including 11 at the collegiate level as a head coach for both Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana. Most recently, he spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Baylor.

“I want to thank Coach Freeze for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn and want to help bring championships to Auburn,” Roberts said. “Historically, Auburn has been known for tough, hard-nosed defenses and we want to create that mindset with our defense unit. We want to be aggressive, put pressure on opposing offenses and fly to the football.”

During the 2021 season Roberts defense help lead the team to one of the most successful seasons in program history. The defense lead the conference in interceptions with (19), turnovers gained (27), and defensive touchdowns (3). His defensive was also second in the Big 12 in run defense, scoring defense, pass efficiency, and sacks per game. Additionally the 2021 Baylor defense was the first Big 12 team to prevent Oklahoma from scoring a passing touchdown since Nov. 22, 2014, snapping a 65-game streak for the Sooners.

“Ron has been a very successful defensive coach spanning three decades and multiple stops. His defenses have always been aggressive and put a lot of pressure on opposing offenses,” Freeze added. “Ron is a great fit for what we are wanting to do on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to have his experience and expertise leading our defensive unit.”

Auburn had a disappointing 2022 football season, going 5-7 and only capturing two conference wins and no road wins. The Tigers will not be playing in a bowl game.

Freeze’s new coaching staff is looking to turn things around quickly and return to competing for SEC titles and beyond.

