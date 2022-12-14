Advertise
Dothan man charged with child porn possession

28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman faces 9 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman was arrested after an investigation...
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman was arrested after an investigation that began following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
