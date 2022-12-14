First Alert Weather Day continues into the evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for today into tonight. A powerful storm system is exiting Louisiana and Mississippi as we speak, and that widespread area of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through Alabama later on this evening. Impacts include the potential for a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, localized flash flooding and heavy rain; these threats are possible for our entire viewing area, but the most favorable conditions look to be in far west/southwestern portions of the state.

A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch has been issued - it remains in effect until 8pm.

🆕 Tornado Watch has been issued… this includes Dallas, Marengo, Monroe, Perry and Wilcox Counties in SW Alabama until 8pm 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Vm0Jqu9RCY — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) December 14, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center issues PDS watches when the forecast calls for high confidence that multiple strong (EF2-EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale) or violent tornadoes (EF4-EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale) will occur inside the watch area. This severe threat needs to be taken very seriously.

So far this afternoon, we are keeping an eye on a lifting warm front; that will help provide our area milder and muggier conditions that could more supportive of intense thunderstorms. The first part of the state to see those storm ingredients line up will be the southwestern quarter of the state... roughly west of I-65 and south of U.S. Highway 80. There, isolated strong to severe storms could pop as early as noon, then spread north and east through the afternoon.

Are you wondering "when will storms impact my area?" ... if so, here's a county by county breakdown!

For the rest of the area there will be plain rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms this morning into this afternoon. The main concern for our entire viewing area will be late this afternoon, this evening and the first few hours of the overnight. That’s when a line of strong to severe thunderstorms pushes out of Mississippi and into Alabama. That line will impact all of us to varying degrees, but everyone gets heavy rain and at least some gusty wind.

A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and areas of flash flooding are the main concerns as the line charges across the area. If you’re looking for the window when severe weather is most likely, it’s roughly 5 p.m. through 1 a.m. Those in West Alabama will be closer to that 5 p.m. time while those in East Alabama will be closer to that 1 a.m. time.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get reliable weather information today. (WSFA 12 News)

You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings. A reminder: Outdoor sirens are NOT considered reliable. A winning combination is a NOAA Weather Radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather app. Be sure you allow the app to use your location, otherwise you might not get those life-saving warnings from the National Weather Service.

The storms will depart the southeastern corner of the state no later than 3 a.m. tomorrow, then we have quiet and much colder weather on tap. Highs will go from near 70 degrees today to the 50s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Overnight lows will take a significant hit too. Look for lows each morning to be in the 30s for the most part. Some nights will almost certainly bring frost and freeze conditions to Central Alabama!

There is another chance of rain in the forecast early next week, though the chances are not high at this point. It would be nothing more than a few showers if anything happens at all.

