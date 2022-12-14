First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather team is declaring a First Alert Weather Day for late Wednesday into Wednesday night; a powerful storm system will sweep through the state, bringing the potential for isolated tornadoes, a few damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and heavy rain to the state. While the highest risk of severe weather is over the southwestern sections of Alabama, everyone in the southern half of the state should stay weather-aware late Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon.

By late Wednesday morning, a warm front will begin advancing northward through the state. South of this front, the air will be warmer, muggier and more supportive of intense thunderstorms. The first part of the state to see those storm ingredients line up will be the southwestern quarter of the state - roughly west of I-65 and south of US Highway 80. There, isolated storms could pop as early as noon, then spread northeast through the afternoon.

For the rest of the area, the main concern will ramp up later in the evening and into the overnight, as a line of storms pushes out of Mississippi and into Alabama. So, the threat window is a bit shorter for some of our central and eastern counties.

Isolated tornadoes are the main concern, but we could also see a few pockets of wind damage and/or localized flooding, too.

You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - and outdoor sirens are NOT considered reliable! A winning combination is a NOAA Weather Radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather app. Be sure you allow the app to use your location, otherwise you might not get those life-saving warnings from the National Weather Service!

The storms will depart the southeastern corner of the state no later than 6am Thursday, then we have a long stretch of cold weather ahead that will likely last through Christmas.

