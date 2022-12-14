Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Flatwood community is bracing for a second round of potential severe weather.

It has been two weeks since a deadly EF2 tornado hit the area, and crews are still cleaning up.

“The fear days later on what’s coming next, that is the true part that just, it’s gut-wrenching,” said Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton.

The EMA official pointed to lessons learned from the Flatwood tornado. While two lives were lost, dozens more were spared.

“We heard of people putting helmets on, getting into their bathtub, covering up with mattresses. Those type of things really are important,” Thornton said.

Storm concerns are heightened when severe weather hits at night. People may be unaware and sound asleep.

“It was a quiet night until that morning about three-something, and all of a sudden, when I heard that siren I said, ‘That’s a tornado,’” said Flatwood resident Willie Jordan.

While tornado sirens are loud, EMA officials stress individuals should not solely rely on them.

“Outdoor weather sirens are meant to tell you to get in from the bad weather,” Thornton said. “You need to have an app on your phone or a weather radio.”

Thornton urged people to trust their gut. Individuals who do not feel safe inside their home should seek shelter elsewhere.

The Montgomery EMA is opening a shelter at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 3446 LeBron Rd. Those needing sanctuary are welcome to come and wait out the storm.

