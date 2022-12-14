Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gov. Ivey awards grants statewide to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $7.1 million to help provide services to domestic violence victims across the state.

The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy and assistance in filing victims’ compensation claims.

An essential haven for victims in the Wiregrass is among the recipients.

The House of Ruth Inc. ,which serves the Wiregrass area counties of Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike, received $427,034 to help support their services.

“Domestic violence unfortunately continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
Photos of school systems from around Alabama affected by active shooter threat call hoaxes on...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

Latest News

Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
In an unrelated case, the man at the center of the crash that killed a longtime Auburn...
Johnston Taylor back behind bars in child porn case
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman was arrested after an investigation...
Dothan man charged with child porn possession