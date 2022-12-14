Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 75rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2022.
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 75rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2022.(Source: Roberson family)
By John Shryock
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary.

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week.

The couple married 27,394 days ago and continues to live in the same home her mother gave them as a wedding present! The couple is once again marking a quiet evening together, making sure they’re close to a television to watch for severe weather.

The 75th is the diamond anniversary, an extremely rare feat for couples.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • 50th anniversaries - Only 6% of marriages reach this point
  • 60th anniversaries - A mere 1% of marriages reach this point
  • 70th anniversaries - An extremely small number of marriages reach this point, just 1/10th of 1%
  • 75th anniversaries - These marriages are so rare that the U.S. Census Bureau does not have data on them

While they didn’t know it at the time, the Robersons said “I do” the same day that NASCAR was founded all those years ago. Now, the race is on to wedding lap 76!

WSFA 12 News first introduced you to the couple in 2020 with a detailed write-up on their life together. You can read that article here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
Photos of school systems from around Alabama affected by active shooter threat call hoaxes on...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High...
Police: Xanax, Fentanyl among drugs in Selma student’s system at time of death
Montgomery police say there was a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022.
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
Authorities release new details on Selma student's death
Authorities release new details on Selma student's death
Philip Montgomery (left) was named Auburn Universities new offensive coordinator and Ron...
Auburn names new offensive, defensive coordinators
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident