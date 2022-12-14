Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary.

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week.

The couple married 27,394 days ago and continues to live in the same home her mother gave them as a wedding present! The couple is once again marking a quiet evening together, making sure they’re close to a television to watch for severe weather.

The 75th is the diamond anniversary, an extremely rare feat for couples.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

50th anniversaries - Only 6% of marriages reach this point

60th anniversaries - A mere 1% of marriages reach this point

70th anniversaries - An extremely small number of marriages reach this point, just 1/10th of 1%

75th anniversaries - These marriages are so rare that the U.S. Census Bureau does not have data on them

While they didn’t know it at the time, the Robersons said “I do” the same day that NASCAR was founded all those years ago. Now, the race is on to wedding lap 76!

WSFA 12 News first introduced you to the couple in 2020 with a detailed write-up on their life together. You can read that article here.

