Jackson Hospital Foundation auctioning off special guitar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jackson Hospital Foundation is auctioning off a special guitar this week benefiting palliative and hospice care at Jackson Hospital.

The one-of-a-kind handmade masterpiece was created by Montgomery guitar luthier Hank Teuton. It has been played by several country music artists including Vince Gill and Montgomery native Jamey Johnson.

“I can’t even tell you the amount of hours that went into this,” said Patrick Wood, Jackson Hospital Foundation president. “Making this handcrafted guitar Hank has done an unbelievable job. We even had it appraised by Gruhn Guitars in Nashville. It was appraised for $15,000. Most of all, it will take care of the families of those going through an end-of-life situation.”

The drawing will be held Monday. To purchase a drawdown ticket, click here.

